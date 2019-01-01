Auf dem Wasser zu singen, D 774

Franz Schubert & Felix Mendelssohn & Murray Perahia & Franz Liszt
COMPOSER: Franz Schubert Felix Mendelssohn
PERFORMER: Murray Perahia
MUSIC ARRANGER: Franz Liszt

More from this artist

Franz Schubert Franz Schubert
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from