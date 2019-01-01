Aquarelle for strings No 2 arr Fenby

Daniel Barenboim & English Chamber Orchestra & Eric Fenby & Frederick Delius
CONDUCTOR: Daniel Barenboim
ORCHESTRA: English Chamber Orchestra
MUSIC ARRANGER: Eric Fenby
COMPOSER: Frederick Delius

More from this artist

Frederick Delius Frederick Delius
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from