Concerto no.1 in D major (after Corelli's op.5)

Francesco Geminiani & Andrew Manze & Academy of Ancient Music & Andrew Manze
COMPOSER: Francesco Geminiani
PERFORMER: Andrew Manze
ENSEMBLE: Academy of Ancient Music
DIRECTOR: Andrew Manze

