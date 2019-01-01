Mass in C major (K.317) "Coronation"

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart & Linda ovrebo & Anna Einarsson & Anders J. Dahlin & Johannes Mannov
COMPOSER: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
SINGER: Linda ovrebo Anna Einarsson Anders J. Dahlin Johannes Mannov
CHOIR: Oslo kammerkor
ORCHESTRA: Kringkastingsorkestret
CONDUCTOR: Alessandro De Marchi

