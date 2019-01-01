Overture burlesque in B flat major (1st mvt)

Georg Philipp Telemann & Collegium Musicum 90 & Simon Standage
COMPOSER: Georg Philipp Telemann
ORCHESTRA: Collegium Musicum 90
DIRECTOR: Simon Standage

