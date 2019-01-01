Swedish Rhapsody No 1 (Midsummer Vigil)

Hugo Alfvén & Charles Dutoit & Orchestre symphonique de Montréal
COMPOSER: Hugo Alfvén
CONDUCTOR: Charles Dutoit
ORCHESTRA: Orchestre symphonique de Montréal

Hugo Alfvén
