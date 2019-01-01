Piano Concerto No 1 in E minor - 3rd movement; Cavatina

Emil von Sauer & Stephen Hough & City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra & Lawrence Foster
COMPOSER: Emil von Sauer
PERFORMER: Stephen Hough
ORCHESTRA: City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Lawrence Foster

More from this artist

Emil von Sauer Emil von Sauer
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from