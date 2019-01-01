Chiome d'oro (Madrigals, Book 7)

Claudio Monteverdi & Núria Rial & Christina Pluhar & L’Arpeggiata
COMPOSER: Claudio Monteverdi
SINGER: Núria Rial
DIRECTOR: Christina Pluhar
ENSEMBLE: L’Arpeggiata

