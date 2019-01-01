Variations on an original theme 'Enigma' for orchestra (Op.36)

Edward Elgar & BBC Philharmonic & Yan Pascal Tortelier
COMPOSER: Edward Elgar
ENSEMBLE: BBC Philharmonic
CONDUCTOR: Yan Pascal Tortelier

