Concerto for Double String Orchestra (3rd mvt)

Michael Tippett & Moscow Chamber Orchestra & Bath Festival Orchestra & Rudolf Barshai
COMPOSER: Michael Tippett
ORCHESTRA: Moscow Chamber Orchestra Bath Festival Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Rudolf Barshai

More from this artist

Michael Tippett Michael Tippett
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from