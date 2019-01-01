Bacchanale (Samson et Dalila)

Camille Saint‐Saëns & Daniel Barenboim & Orchestre de Paris
COMPOSER: Camille Saint‐Saëns
CONDUCTOR: Daniel Barenboim
ORCHESTRA: Orchestre de Paris

More from this artist

Camille Saint‐Saëns Camille Saint‐Saëns
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from