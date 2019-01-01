Sinfonia in D major for trumpet, strings and continuo

Giuseppe Torelli & Thomas Reiner & South-West German Chamber Orchestra Pforzheim & Sebastian Tewinkel
COMPOSER: Giuseppe Torelli
PERFORMER: Thomas Reiner
ORCHESTRA: South-West German Chamber Orchestra Pforzheim
CONDUCTOR: Sebastian Tewinkel

Giuseppe Torelli
