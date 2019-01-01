Symphonie espagnole, Op 21 (5th mvt)

Édouard Lalo & Vadim Repin & London Symphony Orchestra & Kent Nagano
COMPOSER: Édouard Lalo
PERFORMER: Vadim Repin
ORCHESTRA: London Symphony Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Kent Nagano

More from this artist

Édouard Lalo Édouard Lalo
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from