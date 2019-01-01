Suite in E minor

Georg Philipp Telemann & Barbara Jane Gilby & Imogen Lidgett & Douglas Mackie & Jane Dickie
COMPOSER: Georg Philipp Telemann
PERFORMER: Barbara Jane Gilby Imogen Lidgett Douglas Mackie Jane Dickie Sue-Ellen Paulsen Geoffrey Lancaster
ORCHESTRA: Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Geoffrey Lancaster

More from this artist

Georg Philipp Telemann Georg Philipp Telemann
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from