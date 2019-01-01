Laudate pueri - psalm for 8 voices

Chiara Margarita Cozzolani & Maria Christina Cleary & Francesca Torelli & Bettini Hoffmann & Miranda Aureli
COMPOSER: Chiara Margarita Cozzolani
PERFORMER: Maria Christina Cleary Francesca Torelli Bettini Hoffmann Miranda Aureli
CHOIR: Cappella Artemisia
DIRECTOR: Candace Smith

