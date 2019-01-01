Vecer (Evening) - Symphonic Idyll

Vatroslav Lisinski & Croatian Radio and Television Symphony Orchestra & Niksha Bareza
COMPOSER: Vatroslav Lisinski
ORCHESTRA: Croatian Radio and Television Symphony Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Niksha Bareza

