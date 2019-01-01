Che sento?... Se pietà (Giulio Cesare) (feat. Les Talens Lyriques & Christophe Rousset)

Sandrine Piau & Les Talens Lyriques & George Frideric Handel & Christophe Rousset
PERFORMER: Sandrine Piau
FEATURED ARTIST: Les Talens Lyriques Christophe Rousset
COMPOSER: George Frideric Handel

