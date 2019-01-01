A Night on the bare mountain, ed. Rimsky-Korsakov

Modest Mussorgsky & Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov & Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra & Vladimir Jurowski
COMPOSER: Modest Mussorgsky
MUSIC ARRANGER: Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov
ORCHESTRA: Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Vladimir Jurowski

