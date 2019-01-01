Variations on a Nursery Song (Op.25)

Erno Dohnanyi & Arthur Ozolins & Toronto Symphony Orchestra & Mario Bernardi
COMPOSER: Erno Dohnanyi
PERFORMER: Arthur Ozolins
ORCHESTRA: Toronto Symphony Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Mario Bernardi

