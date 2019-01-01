La-haut, sur le rocher; no.3 from Chants d'Auvergne - set 5

Joseph Canteloube & Victoria de los Ángeles & Orchestre des Concerts Lamoureux & Jean‐Pierre Jacquillat
COMPOSER: Joseph Canteloube
SINGER: Victoria de los Ángeles
ORCHESTRA: Orchestre des Concerts Lamoureux
CONDUCTOR: Jean‐Pierre Jacquillat

