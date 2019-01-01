Piano Concerto No 1 in B flat minor, Op 32 (2nd mvt)

Xaver Scharwenka & Earl Wild & Boston Symphony Orchestra & Erich Leinsdorf
COMPOSER: Xaver Scharwenka
PERFORMER: Earl Wild
ORCHESTRA: Boston Symphony Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Erich Leinsdorf

