Octet for Strings in E-flat major - III (Scherzo)

Boston Symphony Orchestra & Felix Mendelssohn & Charles Munch
ORCHESTRA: Boston Symphony Orchestra
COMPOSER: Felix Mendelssohn
CONDUCTOR: Charles Munch

More from this artist

Felix Mendelssohn Felix Mendelssohn
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from