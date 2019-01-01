Barcarola veneziana

Ruggero Leoncavallo & Lang Lang & Orchestra del Teatro Comunale di Bologna & Alberto Veronesi
COMPOSER: Ruggero Leoncavallo
PERFORMER: Lang Lang
ORCHESTRA: Orchestra del Teatro Comunale di Bologna
CONDUCTOR: Alberto Veronesi

Ruggero Leoncavallo
