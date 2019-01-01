Echo w leise [The Echo in the Wood] (Overture)

Józef Elsner & Polish Radio Symphony Orchestra & Andrzej Straszynski
COMPOSER: Józef Elsner
ORCHESTRA: Polish Radio Symphony Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Andrzej Straszynski

Józef Elsner
