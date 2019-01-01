6 Piesni kurpiowskie [6 Kurpian songs] for chorus [1929]

Karol Szymanowski & Chór Polskiego Radia w Krakowie & Wlodzimierz Siedlik
COMPOSER: Karol Szymanowski
CHOIR: Chór Polskiego Radia w Krakowie
CONDUCTOR: Wlodzimierz Siedlik

