Also sprach Zarathustra (Fanfare) (feat. Rudolf Kempe)

Staatskapelle Dresden & Rudolf Kempe & Richard Strauss
PERFORMER: Staatskapelle Dresden
FEATURED ARTIST: Rudolf Kempe
COMPOSER: Richard Strauss

