Concerto for harp and orchestra in B flat major (Op.4 No.6) (HWV.294)

George Frideric Handel & Sofija Ristič & Simfonični orkester RTV Slovenija & Pavle Dešpalj
COMPOSER: George Frideric Handel
PERFORMER: Sofija Ristič
ORCHESTRA: Simfonični orkester RTV Slovenija
CONDUCTOR: Pavle Dešpalj

