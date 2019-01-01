Piesn & Moja piosnka from 10 Songs to Lyrics by Polish Poets

Józef Świder & Chór Polskiego Radia w Krakowie
COMPOSER: Józef Świder
CHOIR: Chór Polskiego Radia w Krakowie

Józef Świder
