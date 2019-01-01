Concerto for flute and strings in A major (Wq.168)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach & Robert Aitken & CBC Radio Orchestra & Mario Bernardi
COMPOSER: Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach
PERFORMER: Robert Aitken
ORCHESTRA: CBC Radio Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Mario Bernardi

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach
