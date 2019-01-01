Auf dem Flusse - No.7 from Winterreise (song-cycle) (D.911)

Andreas Staier & Michael Schopper & Franz Schubert
PERFORMER: Andreas Staier
SINGER: Michael Schopper
COMPOSER: Franz Schubert

