Fantasy and variations on a Cavatina from 'Beatrice di Tenda'

Jean-Baptiste Arban & Geoffrey Payne & Melbourne Symphony Orchestra
COMPOSER: Jean-Baptiste Arban
PERFORMER: Geoffrey Payne
ORCHESTRA: Melbourne Symphony Orchestra

More from this artist

Jean-Baptiste Arban Jean-Baptiste Arban
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from