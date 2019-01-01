Excelsior! Op 13 (symphonic overture)

Wilhelm Stenhammar & Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra & Vassily Sinaisky
COMPOSER: Wilhelm Stenhammar
ORCHESTRA: Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Vassily Sinaisky

More from this artist

Wilhelm Stenhammar Wilhelm Stenhammar
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from