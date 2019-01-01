Harold en Italie - symphony Op.16 for viola and orchestra: 3rd movement Serenade (feat. London Symphony Orchestra & Colin Davis)

Tabea Zimmermann & Hector Berlioz & London Symphony Orchestra & Colin Davis
PERFORMER: Tabea Zimmermann
COMPOSER: Hector Berlioz
FEATURED ARTIST: London Symphony Orchestra Colin Davis

Tabea Zimmermann Tabea Zimmermann
