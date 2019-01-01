Song to the Moon (Rusalka)

Antonín Dvořák & Renée Fleming & London Symphony Orchestra & Georg Solti
COMPOSER: Antonín Dvořák
SINGER: Renée Fleming
ORCHESTRA: London Symphony Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Georg Solti

