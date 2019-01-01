Elegie (Op.24) arr. for cello and orchestra

Gabriel Fauré & Shauna Rolston & Edmonton Symphony Orchestra & Uri Mayer
COMPOSER: Gabriel Fauré
PERFORMER: Shauna Rolston
ORCHESTRA: Edmonton Symphony Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Uri Mayer

Gabriel Fauré
