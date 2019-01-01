"Death and the Maiden" - quartet arr. Mahler for string orchestra from D.810

Franz Schubert & Gustav Mahler & Sofia Soloists & Plamen Djurov
COMPOSER: Franz Schubert
MUSIC ARRANGER: Gustav Mahler
ORCHESTRA: Sofia Soloists
CONDUCTOR: Plamen Djurov

