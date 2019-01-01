Sevdana for violin and string orchestra [orig for violin & piano] (1944)

Georgi Zlatev-Cherkin & Valentin Stoyanov & Vassil Kazandjiev & Orchestra 'symphonieta' of the Bulgarian National Radio
COMPOSER: Georgi Zlatev-Cherkin
PERFORMER: Valentin Stoyanov
CONDUCTOR: Vassil Kazandjiev
ORCHESTRA: Orchestra 'symphonieta' of the Bulgarian National Radio
