Quae Moerebat (Stabat Mater)

Charles Dutoit & Sinfonietta de Montréal & Cecilia Bartoli & Giovanni Battista Pergolesi
CONDUCTOR: Charles Dutoit
ORCHESTRA: Sinfonietta de Montréal
SINGER: Cecilia Bartoli
COMPOSER: Giovanni Battista Pergolesi

More from this artist

Giovanni Battista Pergolesi Giovanni Battista Pergolesi
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from