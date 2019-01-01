Adagio in D major from Quintet No 3, Op 23 in E flat major

Heinrich Baermann & Joze Kotar & Borut Kantuser & Slovenian Philharmonic String Quartet
COMPOSER: Heinrich Baermann
PERFORMER: Joze Kotar Borut Kantuser
ENSEMBLE: Slovenian Philharmonic String Quartet

More from this artist

Heinrich Baermann Heinrich Baermann
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from