Vanitas vanitatum

Giacomo Carissimi & Olga Pasichnyk & Marta Boberska & Il Tempo Baroque Ensemble & Agata Sapiecha
COMPOSER: Giacomo Carissimi
SINGER: Olga Pasichnyk Marta Boberska
ENSEMBLE: Il Tempo Baroque Ensemble
DIRECTOR: Agata Sapiecha

More from this artist

Giacomo Carissimi Giacomo Carissimi
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from