Wedding March for violin and orchestra, Op 32 No 1

Johan Halvorsen & Melina Mandozzi & Marianne Thorsen & Bergen Philharmonic Orchestra & Neeme Järvi
COMPOSER: Johan Halvorsen
PERFORMER: Melina Mandozzi Marianne Thorsen
ORCHESTRA: Bergen Philharmonic Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Neeme Järvi

More from this artist

Johan Halvorsen Johan Halvorsen
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from