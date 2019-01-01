Konzertstuck in D, Op.12

János Starker & Walter Süsskind & Philharmonia Orchestra & Erno Dohnanyi
PERFORMER: János Starker
CONDUCTOR: Walter Süsskind
ORCHESTRA: Philharmonia Orchestra
COMPOSER: Erno Dohnanyi

János Starker
