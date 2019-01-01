Adagio for trumpet and orchestra

Giuseppe Verdi & Gianluigi Petrarulo & Giuseppe Verdi Orchestra of Milan & Riccardo Chailly
COMPOSER: Giuseppe Verdi
PERFORMER: Gianluigi Petrarulo
ORCHESTRA: Giuseppe Verdi Orchestra of Milan
CONDUCTOR: Riccardo Chailly

Giuseppe Verdi
