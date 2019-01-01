Quartet no. 2 in A minor Op.13 for strings (feat. Apollon Musagete Quartet)

Felix Mendelssohn & Apollon Musagete Quartet
COMPOSER: Felix Mendelssohn
FEATURED ARTIST: Apollon Musagete Quartet

More from this artist

Felix Mendelssohn Felix Mendelssohn
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from