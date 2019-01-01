Prince Igor (Polovtsian March)

Alexander Borodin & Orchestra of the Mariinsky Theatre & Valery Gergiev
COMPOSER: Alexander Borodin
ORCHESTRA: Orchestra of the Mariinsky Theatre
CONDUCTOR: Valery Gergiev

