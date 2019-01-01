Azerbaijan Love Song (Folk Songs)

Luciano Berio & Luciano Berio & Cathy Berberian & Julliard Ensemble
COMPOSER: Luciano Berio
CONDUCTOR: Luciano Berio
SINGER: Cathy Berberian
ENSEMBLE: Julliard Ensemble

Luciano Berio
