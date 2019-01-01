Clarinet Concerto No 2 in F minor, Op 5 (3rd mvt)

Bernhard Crusell & Emma Johnson & English Chamber Orchestra & Gerard Schwarz
COMPOSER: Bernhard Crusell
PERFORMER: Emma Johnson
ORCHESTRA: English Chamber Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Gerard Schwarz

Bernhard Crusell
