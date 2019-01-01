'Morte col fiero aspetto' (Mark Antony and Cleopatra)

Johann Adolf Hasse & Anna Prohaska & Il Giardino Armonico & Giovanni Antonini
COMPOSER: Johann Adolf Hasse
PERFORMER: Anna Prohaska
ORCHESTRA: Il Giardino Armonico
CONDUCTOR: Giovanni Antonini

