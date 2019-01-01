Overture to 'Dido and Aeneas'

Henry Purcell & Il Giardino Armonico & Giovanni Antonini
COMPOSER: Henry Purcell
ORCHESTRA: Il Giardino Armonico
CONDUCTOR: Giovanni Antonini

