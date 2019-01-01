Piano Concerto No 5 in F major, 'Egyptian'

Camille Saint‐Saëns & Pascal Rogé & Royal Philharmonic Orchestra & Charles Dutoit
COMPOSER: Camille Saint‐Saëns
PERFORMER: Pascal Rogé Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Charles Dutoit

Camille Saint‐Saëns
